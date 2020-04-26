Lil Uzi Vert's "Sasuke" Has Lots of New Fans Checking Out Naruto

Sasuke Uchiha can be a polarizing character within the Naruto fandom, but he was honored on a big scale thanks to Lil Uzi Vert's new single. It wasn't long ago the rapper released a brand-new single titled after the hero, and it went viral before long. Now, it seems like Naruto has found itself trending worldwide, but the anime's loudmouthed lead isn't the reason for its surge in popularity.

For those who do not know, Lil Uzi Vert went live with the track "Sasuke". It was there fans got a taste of how the rapper feels about Naruto. In the past, the artist has referenced the anime as he tends to use Pain in his lyrics. And this time around, Sasuke has been pushed forward to the limelight.

You can listen to the single online, and it will not take long before you hear its reference to Sasuke. There is a direct reference to the Uchiha heir in one line where Lil Uzi Vert says he's nothing like Naruto. If anything, he has more in common with Sasuke.

"The is not no Naruto / but I chop like that Sasuke," the line reads. Of course, it makes sense for Lil Uzi Vert to liken himself to the Uchiha. Fans were quick to notice how the rapper's track riffs on flows from other artists. That mirrors Sasuke's abilities as his Sharingan allows him to copy the attacks of others. And with his infamous sword Kusanagi at hand, Sasuke really does chop with some sick venom.

As you can see below, Sasuke began trending online, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the surprise tribute. In fact, it seems like Lil Uzi Vert has convinced some fans to try out Naruto because of his track, so it's only a matter of time before another artist comes out with their own anime-centric track.

Which other Naruto lead needs a song named after them? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!