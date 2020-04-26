Lil Uzi Vert's "Sasuke" Has Lots of New Fans Checking Out Naruto
Sasuke Uchiha can be a polarizing character within the Naruto fandom, but he was honored on a big scale thanks to Lil Uzi Vert's new single. It wasn't long ago the rapper released a brand-new single titled after the hero, and it went viral before long. Now, it seems like Naruto has found itself trending worldwide, but the anime's loudmouthed lead isn't the reason for its surge in popularity.
For those who do not know, Lil Uzi Vert went live with the track "Sasuke". It was there fans got a taste of how the rapper feels about Naruto. In the past, the artist has referenced the anime as he tends to use Pain in his lyrics. And this time around, Sasuke has been pushed forward to the limelight.
Lil Uzi Vert - Sasuke: Official lyrical Music Video. (1 minute version)— KELVIN (@kingkelv1n) April 26, 2020
You can listen to the single online, and it will not take long before you hear its reference to Sasuke. There is a direct reference to the Uchiha heir in one line where Lil Uzi Vert says he's nothing like Naruto. If anything, he has more in common with Sasuke.
"The is not no Naruto / but I chop like that Sasuke," the line reads. Of course, it makes sense for Lil Uzi Vert to liken himself to the Uchiha. Fans were quick to notice how the rapper's track riffs on flows from other artists. That mirrors Sasuke's abilities as his Sharingan allows him to copy the attacks of others. And with his infamous sword Kusanagi at hand, Sasuke really does chop with some sick venom.
As you can see below, Sasuke began trending online, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the surprise tribute. In fact, it seems like Lil Uzi Vert has convinced some fans to try out Naruto because of his track, so it's only a matter of time before another artist comes out with their own anime-centric track.
Everybody about to start watching naruto now cause of lil uzi 🤦🏾— Glime Orlando (@LilOrlandoWorld) April 26, 2020
Me forcing myself to listen to Sasuke by Lil Uzi cause he’s my fav character in Naruto 😭 pic.twitter.com/VMSVtSjJO1— 𝐹𝑖𝑔𝘩𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑟 (@OmilJr) April 25, 2020
Apparently #sasuke is trending.... I'm out here thinking its Naruto and turns out it's a Lil Uzi song. pic.twitter.com/2QS1wZLJIT— A Monkey's Uncle (@manderrrx) April 25, 2020
Since Sasuke is trending bc of Lil Uzi it means more people will see this: He sucks and Naruto is far better and powerful. pic.twitter.com/fB8s4TS0Bd— Tenten stan ʬ⁸⁴⚡️ (@dianaswaves) April 25, 2020
Naruto after lil uzi vert made a song about Sasuke pic.twitter.com/xJrxCEVlAT— IG PAIN666Z (@pain666z) April 25, 2020
Just discovered this anime called Naruto cause of Lil Uzi. He really is the goat— TotallyNotJosh (@josh_totally) April 25, 2020
im considering watching Naruto just because of @LILUZIVERT— luna🌙🌈 (@nxyu3) April 25, 2020
