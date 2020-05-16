Revisiting Boruto's Most Impressive Fight to Date

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about to dive into the world of the Kara Organization when it comes to its anime series, and in anticipation of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha taking on vessels for the Otsutsuki, fans have revisited one of the biggest fights of the series to date. When Sasuke and Naruto teamed up to take on the Otsutsuki member named Momoshiki, that interrupted the Chunin Exams for the new generation of Konoha ninja that had Boruto as one of its members. With this fight easily being one of the best animated of the series, it's no surprise to see it revisited!

The Otsutsuki have been a huge part of the sequel series since the adventures of Boruto began, with the celestial ninja attempting to absorb chakra from worlds directly as well as working through their "vessels" in the form of the Kara Organization. The fight between Momoshiki of the Otsutsuki along with the Konoha ninja of Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto remains one of the most revered fights of the sequel series, taking place in both a feature length film as well as in the anime series. With Momoshiki attempting to absorb chakra from the tailed beasts, the strongest ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village had to combine their powers and take down the alien villain with some hard hitting blows and insane chakra attacks!

Twitter User OtakusPlug shared the clip taken from the Boruto movie, showing Naruto and Sasuke attempting to take down the member of the Otsutsuki by using their insane powers that had them flinging Rasengans and Chidoris like nobody's business:

One of the best fights in Naruto🔥pic.twitter.com/Fehx9fW1fU — ً (@OtakusPlug) May 11, 2020

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been tripped up, according to many fans, by its implementation of filler episodes for the anime, so there has definitely been excitement to see the Kara Organization being hinted at for their official arrival. With the manga series already in the middle of the fast paced battle between Kara and Konoha, we can't wait to see some of these battles translated to the anime itself and hopefully crowning a new "favorite fight" among fans of the series!

Was this your favorite fight in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

