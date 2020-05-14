Naruto and Boruto Top TV Tokyo's Latest Revenue Report

✖

Naruto and Boruto are living large as they've ranked at the top of TV Tokyo's latest revenue report. The television network is one of the biggest in Japan focusing on anime, and its figures prove as much. For the 2019 fiscal year, its animation group brought in over 11.6 billion yen, and much of that is thanks to the Hidden Leaf Village.

According to the new report, Naruto ranked in the top spot for TV Tokyo when it comes to highest sales and gross profit. Boruto was on its heels in second place on both lists which proves the Uzumaki family has nothing to worry about these days.

For those interested in the rest of the network's top performers, you can check out both lists below:

Top Anime - Total Sales

Naruto

Boruto

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Black Clover

Bleach

Top Anime - Gross Profit

Naruto

Boruto

Pokémon

Black Clover

Yu-Gi-Oh!

As you can see above, TV Tokyo is bringing in so much bank because of its shows. Not only does it air the Uzumaki family's adventures, but it has classic series like Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokemon. That isn't even to mention Bleach and Black Clover which are two other shonen all-stars. There is no doubt that TV Tokyo is set for some time given its line up, and fans of Naruto are proud knowing the franchise is what's leading the network to a bright future. Believe it!

Of course, there is one thing fans will need to keep in mind with TV Tokyo moving forward. The network has had many of its new episodes postponed as anime series across the board have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Japan continues its lockdown restrictions in Tokyo, many anime like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Black Clover are unable to produce new episodes, so TV Tokyo is surely taking a hit these days from the lack of new content.

