Boruto Fans Are Loving the Anime's Double Rasengan Debut
Boruto has come a long way since first debuting, showing that he is working to become a ninja that is able to move outside of his father's long shadow, and in the latest episode of the anime, he teams up with his teacher Konohamaru to unleash a double Rasengan attack that has fans pumped. With both of these ninja of Konoha learning how to harness that air around them, and their chakra, to create an energy attack that has become one of the most recognizable in the history of the franchise that made the Hidden Leaf Village a household name.
In this episode, both Konohamaru and Boruto are able to unleash both of their respective Rasengan attacks as they begin to deal with the opening salvos from the Kara Organization, the big threat that is seeking to change the world in both the anime and the manga.
What did you think of this amazing tag team effort from student and teacher?
Team Work Makes The Dream Work
Great team work!— Nano (@nadine_enidane) September 6, 2020
Boruto episode 164 pic.twitter.com/CVHKAXdkbw
Looking Smooth
today's ep was so good the animation was so smooth 😍 boruto using boruto stream😋one of boruto's original jutsu pic.twitter.com/AKbC0OTyF4— sahil ꒰๑˃͈꒳˂͈๑꒱♡ (@hatakefox) September 6, 2020
That's Some Sick Action
The double rasengan was sick this episode pic.twitter.com/SLd4XkLnoa— Bonamize 🌊 (@bonamize) September 6, 2020
Let's Go!
BRO MUGINO COMING IN CLUTCH AND BORUTO AND KONOHAMARU WITH THAT DOUBLE RASENGAN FINISH! ALSO WE GOT MUSIC IN THE BORUTO ANIME LETS GOO DUDE! pic.twitter.com/e3dJyBOfX8— 🍃 Jake Uzumaki 🍃 🔜 Orlando (@jacobhuston14) September 6, 2020
The Power Is Unimaginable
double rasengan?????? sick imagine how powerful pic.twitter.com/MzfjKdLEfB— ayunda (@schweidencult) September 6, 2020
ALL CAPS
BORUTO KONOHAMARU DOUBLE RASENGAN
BORUTO
KONOHAMARU
DOUBLE RASENGAN#BORUTO 164 pic.twitter.com/ArULGra4OD— Jet「確かめなくても間違いないことは」「君に出逢えてホントにホントによかった」 (@Jet0o) September 7, 2020
Birds Of A Feather
Double rasengan by boruto and konohamaru 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EjbCluYaZP— ✨ (@__pink_boru_) September 6, 2020