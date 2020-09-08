Boruto Fans Are Loving the Anime's Double Rasengan Debut

Boruto has come a long way since first debuting, showing that he is working to become a ninja that is able to move outside of his father's long shadow, and in the latest episode of the anime, he teams up with his teacher Konohamaru to unleash a double Rasengan attack that has fans pumped. With both of these ninja of Konoha learning how to harness that air around them, and their chakra, to create an energy attack that has become one of the most recognizable in the history of the franchise that made the Hidden Leaf Village a household name.

In this episode, both Konohamaru and Boruto are able to unleash both of their respective Rasengan attacks as they begin to deal with the opening salvos from the Kara Organization, the big threat that is seeking to change the world in both the anime and the manga.

