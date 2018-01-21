‘Boruto’ Shows Off Sarada’s Lethal Strength

Naruto is no stranger to killing off characters, but its ninjas’ first kills are always something worth noting. In the past, the Leaf Village’s heroes have always approached the milestone with trepidation, but Sarada Uchiha is not any other hero.

No, when it came to taking on her first mission, the heroine was deadly calm about dispatching her opponents.

Last week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw Team 7 get its hands dirty with its first mission. The group was sent outside of the Leaf Village to help ease on-going skirmishes at an outlying village. When Team 7 ran into bandits, Konohamaru was separated from his students as the kids prepared for a fight of their own. And, when the ninjas thought up a strategy, the plan fell to Sarada.

Facing off with a masked swordsmen, Mitsuki and Boruto teamed up to launch an all-out offense on the bandit. The group hid their charge before fighting as a distraction. At just the right moment, the two boys flanked Sarada and lifted her. Boruto used his wind chakra to launch the Uchiha at their assailant after getting a power boost from Mitsuki. The villain was confident he could still strike Sarada down, but the poor guy didn’t know about her Sharingan.

As Sarada sailed through the air, the bandit arced his sword to decapitate her, but the Uchiha used her bloodline talent to dodge. Rather than using her Sharingan to copy an attack, Sarada used it for analytical purposes, and she dodged to get in close to the baddie. The heroine summoned all the unnatural strength she inherited from her mother Sakura, and she landed a punch right over the guy’s heart.

Seriously, if the rogue survived a direct blast like that, then more power to him. Even Sasuke would have winced at his daughter’s takedown.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

