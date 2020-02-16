Boruto Synopsis Teases Team 7’s Prison Break

When it comes to Boruto, the series has been busy as of late. Just before the new year came around, fans learned the sequel would be pursuing an arc which rocked manga readers years ago. The awaited Mujina Bandits arc showed up in due time, and it seems Boruto Uzumaki is about to undergo a risky mission for the story.

Recently, fans were let in on the events of episode 145 which will debut next week. The release plans to follow Boruto and Mitsuki as they break out of Hozuki Prison to save their contact Kokuri from his former gang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Team 7 who are planning to escape! With the decision to transfer Kokuri to another prison decided, Team 7 plans to break out of the prison with Kokuri. It takes three conditions to break out of the prison,” the Boruto synopsis reads.

“Kedama heard of the plan?! Kedama is witnessing Sarada and the rest of Team 7 discussing how to jailbreak!”

The translation, which comes via DR on Twitter, gives fans a better idea of the stakes at hand. First, Boruto and Mitsuki must get out for their own safety but for that of Kokuri too. The former Mujina Badit has a bad reputation with the group nowadays, and there is no telling when they will strike again him.

Now, fans can look forward to this escape, but they know things won’t go so easily. With Boruto ready to tow in some direct manga action, the Mujina Bandits are about to show up in force, and Boruto will learn how ruthless the gang really is.

Are you excited to see Boruto begin his break out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.