Naruto Sneak Peek May Be Bad News for Mitsuki and Sarada Fans

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s latest sneak peek reveals the latest chapter will start out with a bang and in the most unexpected way possible for the world of Naruto. It also means that Mitsuki and Sarada are in more danger than ever, especially since the new enemy is more powerful than they can comprehend, and that they are exhausted from another life-or-death battle. The arc doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, even if the villains have been taken down, and the manga continues to push at its high pace.

As usual, a new sneak peek of the upcoming chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s chapter has been revealed one week before the official release, and this one is great. It shows Jura emerging from the Claw mark of one of the mindless Grimes. Shockingly, he didn’t emerge at Boruto and Konohamaru’s location, but from the battlefield where Sarada defeated Ryu with her Mangekyo Sharingan. Given that Sarada, the strongest person there, is passed out and Mitsuki is exhausted and out of his depth, things could get even deadlier depending on what Jura’s objectives are.

Jura Finally Appears on the Battlefield

In the previous chapter, Boruto ignored Kashin Koji’s many warnings not to interfere in the ongoing battle, no matter what, for fear of Jura appearing and killing him instantly and sealing the world’s demise. Boruto was unable to contain his anxiety after hearing Yodo’s death, and using his Flying Raijin, teleported to Konohamaru and killed Matsuri in one swoop. Although he did end up saving his master, Jura sensed this instantly and decided to head out. Fans expected the villain to appear at Boruto’s location, but this sneak peek shows that he has other objectives before eliminating the protagonist.

The most probable reason Jura spawned at Sarada’s location is to retrieve Ryu’s Thorn Soul Bulb, just like he did when Hidari was destroyed by the Rasengan Uzuhiko. He could also be trying to eliminate Sarada, who has just demonstrated power strong enough to instantly pulverise all his allies immediately and with no way to recover. If that is the case, then there will be no way to stop him as Boruto is too far away and Mitsuki couldn’t do anything against Ryu, let alone Jura.

Whatever Jura’s objective is, this twist brings forth so many possibilities, with each as exciting as the other. Another exciting fight is about to ensue, and possibly even a major character death if Kashin Koji’s foresight does come true. Whatever happens, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s upcoming chapter will be something to witness as it takes the story’s second story arc in a completely unexpected and intense direction.