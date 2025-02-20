Boruto Fans Are Roasting One Classic Naruto Character (And It’s Deserved)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is scratching the itch for anime ninja fans while shonen enthusiasts wait for the Naruto franchise to return to the small screen. Acting as a “Shippuden-like” storyline for the son of the Seventh Hokage, the latest arc sees Boruto struggling with a world that hates and fears him. Luckily, Naruto’s son has been doing some serious training in the background, becoming one of the strongest ninjas in the world. Unfortunately, not every ninja in the Hidden Leaf Village is able to hit these same standards as anime fans are roasting one particular hero for being unable to accomplish a relatively easy task.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 19, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. As Boruto looks to both clear his name and protect his village, his teacher Konohamaru has a very different mission on his plate. Tasked by the current Hokage, Shikamaru, to seduce the Divine Tree known as Matsuri, Konohamaru fumbles the bag in one of the dumbest ways imaginable. Matsuri was born thanks to a Divine Tree using Moegi’s body like a puppet and since the latter has a deep history with Boruto’s sensei, the possibility was there to manipulate the villain’s emotions. Unfortunately, this was a bridge to far for Konohamaru.

Pierrot

Konohamaru is “Dumbs As Rocks”

In the latest chapter of the Two Blue Vortex, Konohamaru admonishes the villain Matsuri from calling him “Konohamaru-Chan.” Stating that her calling him this “doesn’t feel right,” Boruto’s teacher essentially throws out the ability to manipulate the Divine Tree, causing her to lash out and demand that she be able to use this title. Finding himself in some serious trouble, Konohamaru is unable to stop her from trapping him and pledging to “devour him.”

Boruto fans on the internet didn’t look at this action from Konohamaru as being an intelligent one, taking the chance to roast the long-running character in the shonen franchise. Had Boruto’s sensei managed to simply go along with Matsuri calling him this, things might have been different. Hopefully, Konoha’s finest get a much-needed assist thanks to Konohamaru’s potentially deadly mistake.

Where is The Hidden Leaf’s Anime?

The Boruto series has quite a bit of territory to cover whenever the television series does make a comeback. It’s been years since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations aired on the small screen as Studio Pierrot has its hands full with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. While the production house had originally planned for four original episodes of the first Naruto series, the status of these installments is anyone’s guess.

Luckily, the Two Blue Vortex’s manga is still going strong, releasing chapters on a monthly basis from writer Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto. Unlike shonen series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia, the Naruto franchise isn’t showing any signs of coming to an end any time soon. Of course, this doesn’t mean anyone is safe in this current conflict.

Want to see what the future holds for the residents of the Hidden Leaf Village?