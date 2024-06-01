Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Announces Official English Release

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been making waves in the anime world since the latest Naruto series hit the ground floor running. Taking place following a major time skip, Boruto Uzumaki might have increased his power but has a bevy of wild challenges to now deal with from across the board. While the chapters are available to read digitally, Viz Media has announced that a physical release is on its way to North America, hinting at when the Konoha story will be available.

For those who might be unaware of the Two Blue Vortex, the sequel series sees Boruto Uzumaki not only on the rung from the likes of the Kara Organization and new villains the Divine Trees, but also his former friends and loved ones. Thanks to some reality-manipulating shenanigans, Boruto has been made public enemy number one as everyone believes that the son of the Seventh has killed his mother and father. Luckily, Boruto isn't entirely alone when it comes to the trials and tribulations before him as the likes of Sasuke, Sarada, and Koji Kashin all know the truth. With creator Masashi Kishimoto continuing to be the writer of the ninja world, Two Blue Vortex has lit a fire under many manga fans to once again return to the ninja world.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is Coming to North America

Viz Media has confirmed that physical copies of the Boruto sequel series are on the way, though fans will be waiting for some time to dive into this latest take on the Hidden Leaf Village. Set to arrive in the West in Spring 2025, manga readers will have to wait for several months to see what Boruto Uzumaki is up to. Luckily, if you can't wait until next year, the current run is available online to read thanks to Viz.

Announcement: The ninja adventures continue in this second series featuring Naruto’s son, Boruto! When Code attacks Konoha, Boruto returns to show how powerful he’s become! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, with story by Masashi Kishimoto and art by Mikio Ikemoto, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/WLJk4JS5wr — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024

At present, Naruto fans continue to wait for the anime adaptation's return. Studio Pierrot has gone on record that they are focusing more on a seasonal schedule and had indefinitely delayed for original episodes of the initial Naruto series. When the television series does return, it will have some wild events to bring to the screen.

