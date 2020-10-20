A Popular Manga Is Getting to Broadway Musical Thanks to a Tony Award-winning Director

✖

While much of live theatre is shut down due to the pandemic, it is only a matter of time before the industry bounces back. Broadway will return in lights as vaccines for COVID become available, and it seems a new show will heading to the live stage. After all, a popular manga by Moyoco Anno is being adapted for the stage, and it will come to Broadway under the care of a Tony Award-winning director.

Recently, it was announced by Anno that their story Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen has been picked up for a unique adaptation. The manga will be turned into a Broadway musical under the care of Rob Ashford, a Tony Award-winning stage director and choreographer. Theatre fans will know Ashford for his work on Frozen as well as Curtains and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

(Photo: Cork)

According to the big announcement, Ashford will direct and choreograph the music. The show is expected dot get a "worldwide release" so fans of the theatre can check it out globally. Devin Keudell is listed as the show's general manager while Izumi Takeuchi is being credited as producer.

For anyone who isn't familiar with the story, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is giving fans a chance to take in its characters for a special time. Anno has posted the anime short that adapts their manga which Studio Khara did back in 2015. The short was headed up by Neon Genesis Evangelion's creator Hideaki Anno who is Moyoco's husband.

You can also read the official synopsis of Anno's manga below. Cork currently publishes Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen for English readers: "Beginning of the 20th century. Colette works in a brothel and entertains clients with "perverted" desires. She is leading a life without prospects. Her only happiness consists of the secret meetings with gigolo Leon, whom she feels helplessly attracted to. Even though he is visiting other women... "Perverts are people who have explored and put a shape to their desires. Just like a blind man using both hands to carefully trace the contours of a vase of flowers..." Who are these perverts Moyoco Anno brings to life in Paris, the city of flowers? This is the first new series by Moyoco Anno in eight years! After "Sakuran" and "Buffalo 5 Girls" comes another story about the strong lives of prostitutes."

HT - ANN