BTS’s ‘MIC Drop’ Remix Just Broke A Big Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’ Record

If you have been on Twitter today, then you will have seen a certain hashtag dominating the website. Thousands of fans around the world are buzzing about BTS after the rising k-pop group had their new single hit Billboard’s charting. And, according to the organization, BTS just broke a big record with their “MIC Drop” remix.

According to Billboard, BTS entered the Hot 100 chart with their remixed single. The track, which features Steve Aoki and Desiigner, charged within the Top 40 as well. The placement breaks BTS’s previous record as “MIC Drop” officially came in at the list’s 28th spot. In the past, BTS had its highest charting hit at number 67 in October with their single “DNA.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, BTS holds the record for highest charting k-pop ground on the Billboard ‘Hot 100’ list. Psy still reigns supreme as his viral hits “Gangnam Style,” “Gentleman,” and “Daddy” did chart higher on the overall list. Right now, BTS is tied with rapper CL for having the most ‘Hot 100’ singles underneath Psy.

This year, BTS has transformed from a fandom-favorite group to an international success following their release of “Love Yourself.” The new album charted high atop iTunes worldwide, and its single “DNA” was their first to enter the Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’ list. The group’s latest single is their second and managed to become the number one track on iTunes in the US after it dropped last month.

On Twitter, the band’s fanbase is celebrating the major milestone as k-pop fans honor the genre’s big moment. The industry has grown in international popularity over the last few years thanks to acts like EXO and GOT7, but BTS is the first amongst its peers to break into the US market with such success. The band finished a sold-out world tour featuring stateside dates this year, and BTS also made major appearances at awards events like the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards in 2017.

Are you impressed to see BTS’s latest single charting so high on the Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’ list? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!