BTS’ Jungkook Flashes Abs During “Fake Love” Performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

When it comes to super stardom, there are some things fans come to expect from their favorite artists. A bit of fan-service can go a long way in securing popularity, and BTS has never failed to make their fans smile. Since their 2013 debut, the rising K-pop figures have put their dedicated followers first, and its members treated fans no differently tonight at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

If anything, Jungkook might have given the millions of fans watching BTS a treat. After all, the singer did flash his toned abs to every ARMY out there, and the Internet about exploded over the tantalizing image.

As you can see above, Jungkook took a part of his choreography in “Fake Love” to the next level tonight. BTS hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards for the first-ever live televised showing of their latest single. The song began powerful with V’s deep voice before Jungkook and the rest of the group joined in. However, everyone had their jaws drop wide open when the youngest member of BTS flashed his impressive abs.

No, really. It was pretty impressive. Does the singer have an 8-pack or what?

Of course, fans are debating whether the skin-baring moment was intentional or not. The music video for “Fake Love” does include choreography that makes Jungkook’s shirt ride up, but that sneak-peek was made super obvious tonight. Naturally, ARMY is determined to figure out whether the slip was a subtle thanks or a simple performance choice in the spur of the moment. Or, you know, it may be as unintentional as those shoulder shimmies Jimin did way back in the “Blood, Sweat & Tears” era…

For those of you unfamiliar with BTS and their ties with the Billboard Music Awards, you should know they date back to last year. The 2017 awards ceremony invited BTS to attend as the group was nominated for Top Social Artist.

After making a highly buzzed about entrance at the event, BTS nabbed the coveted award despite competing with global megastars such as Justin Beiber. This year, the band was up for the award again, and ARMY has devoted the last week to voting campaigns in the hope of helping BTS win two years in a row. And, not long ago, the group took home the coveted award and proved what its massive fanbase can do.

What did you think of BTS' thrilling performance at the Billboard Music Awards?