BTS’ Jungkook Is Trending Worldwide Following Viral Winter Video

BTS hasn’t just been able to top the charts with some of their catchy, K-Pop songs, but its created some videos that have taken the world by storm of not just renditions of some of their hottest songs, but also quick looks into their lives on tour. Today, following the release of the K-Pop band’s Winter video that showed them travelling across Helsinki, Finland, the creator of the holiday clip, and member of the band, Jungkook has begun trending on social media, proving that even during the holiday season, BTS fans are still hungry for any news about the popular boy band!

Twitter User JK_Followers noted that Jungkook’s recent product of love with his winter video of the band has caused him to begin trending worldwide, garnering over a million mentions and becoming one of the top trending items of the day across the world wide web:

#JUNGKOOK rn is trending #2 WW & in 58 countries with over 1.06M+ mentions along W/ #GCFinHelsinki in majority of them. pic.twitter.com/HhXUiswFgD — Jungkook Updates’- (@JK_followers) December 27, 2019

BTS is looking to wrap up 2019 with a bang, not just with this winter video that was recently released, but also with an upcoming performance in NYC to coincide with the dropping of the ball to welcome in the year 2020. Even having completed a “Speak Yourself” stadium tour this year, the band is already planning to start a new one beginning next year across the world!

The new tour will begin in April of next year, as posted by BigHit Entertainment, though the name of said tour and specific details have yet to be released to the band’s hungry fans across the world! We’ll be sure to keep you posted whenever we hear any news about BTS’ tour or any information about the band in 2020!

The superstar K-Pop group has been on tear in the last few years as they have broke out into the United States and have become one of the most recognizable names in pop music these days. Major television appearances on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show, Good Morning America, and America’s Got Talent, and even a dance cameo in the massively popular Fortnite video game.