BTS, EXO Top Spotify’s 2017 List Of K-Pop Boy Groups

It is hard to deny the power of BTS. 2017 was a landmark year for the rising group as BTS dominated international charts with its comebacks, and Spotify users showed serious love to the band in turn. After all, BTS did top the streaming service to become its most-played male k-pop group in 2017, but they didn’t top the chart alone. EXO also showed its power by landing the list’s number two spot.

Fans compiled Spotify’s stats for 2017 for k-pop into a chart, and the numbers speak for themselves. The list, which can be found below, shows BTS in first place with EXO and BIGBANG coming in second and third place respectively.

According to status, BTS had more than a billion plays on Spotify collectively during 2017. With just 105 of their songs on the site, each of those songs should have an average of 12,015,336 plays – but fans are sure those numbers are a bit skewed. After all, a sizable chunk of BTS’ total plays likely went to “DNA” and “MIC Drop (Remix)” as both tracks landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

As for EXO, the group came in second with a very impressive play count of its own. The SM Entertainment act gathered 438,353,753 plays with 214 songs. BIGBANG’s third place was won with just under 400,000,000 plays and 75 songs.

The rest of the list features some heavyweight acts with few newcomers. SEVENTEEN, SHINee, Super Junior, VIXX, and Block B all appear on Spotify’s top fifteen list. SM Entertainment did pull ahead with two of its more recent debuts, NCT 127 and NCT U. The two groups are the most recent ones on the list to debut in South Korea, and they landed in ninth and fifteenth respectively.

