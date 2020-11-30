BTS Makes Billboard History with "Life Goes On" Chart Topper

BTS has made history as their latest single, "Life Goes On," has debuted at the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans of the massively popular K-pop group have been waiting for the latest edition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and they were not disappointed as it was revealed that BTS has once again taken the Number 1 spot. This makes the third Number 1 single for the group following the releases of "Dynamite" and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)" (which features remixes from BTS).

The major history-making accomplishment here, however, is that this is the first Number 1 single to be sung predominantly in Korean in the Billboard chart's 62 years of cataloging singles. It's been a huge year for the group as they have been getting far more mainstream recognition in the past year thanks to their debut English single, "Dynamite."

The group has made a number of TV appearances, and has won some notable awards with the potential for more on the way. Now that they have broken ground with "Life Goes On," the sky's the limit for the group.

Read on to see what BTS fans are saying about the group's newest top spot debut, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!