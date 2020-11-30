BTS Makes Billboard History with "Life Goes On" Chart Topper
BTS has made history as their latest single, "Life Goes On," has debuted at the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans of the massively popular K-pop group have been waiting for the latest edition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and they were not disappointed as it was revealed that BTS has once again taken the Number 1 spot. This makes the third Number 1 single for the group following the releases of "Dynamite" and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)" (which features remixes from BTS).
The major history-making accomplishment here, however, is that this is the first Number 1 single to be sung predominantly in Korean in the Billboard chart's 62 years of cataloging singles. It's been a huge year for the group as they have been getting far more mainstream recognition in the past year thanks to their debut English single, "Dynamite."
🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 & No. 3🎉
각각 1위와 3위를 차지한 ‘Life Goes On’ & ‘Dynamite’
역시나 언제나, 아미 여러분 덕분입니다. 아포방포💜
“Life Goes On” and “Dynamite” at 1st and 3rd— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 30, 2020
Again and always, it’s all thanks to ARMY! AFBF💜#BTS #방탄소년단 #LifeGoesOn #BTS_Dynamite https://t.co/fSFgTbzNPL
The group has made a number of TV appearances, and has won some notable awards with the potential for more on the way. Now that they have broken ground with "Life Goes On," the sky's the limit for the group.
Read on to see what BTS fans are saying about the group's newest top spot debut, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Long List of Accomplishments!
prevnext
BTS (grammy nominated artists) & their three No. 1 songs on the #Hot100 this year 💜💙✨— k s j g⁷ ♐️ (@kimseokjingifs) November 30, 2020
💾: https://t.co/GZzj2nZJio#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/5uiSqMfLEt
BTS World Domination!
prevnext
“.@BTS_twt is now the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the #Hot100 ("Dynamite" and "Life Goes On").
i am so proud! congrats @BTS_twt!— ᴮᴱdaddeh ⁷ (@vminggukx) November 30, 2020
BTS WORLD DOMINATION!#LifeGoesOn1onHot100 pic.twitter.com/vRz5vXAUOB
So Happy!
prevnext
I'm so happy, you are bulletproof.— 미술 ᴮᴱ🦋 (@BeArtHope) November 30, 2020
Congratulations to bts and armys for their great effort, being proud is very little, we love you guys.💜 #LifeGoesOn1stWin #Hot100 #BillboardHot100 #btsbillboard @bts_bighit @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/QG8qPFMrj9
LEGENDS
prevnext
.@BTS_twt becomes the 1st act in US history to occupy the entire top 6 on the Digital Song Sales chart.
.@BTS_twt is now the 1st and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the #Hot100 "Dynamite" & "Life Goes On"
.@BTS_twt LEGENDS #LifeGoesOn1onHot100 #BEbyBTS pic.twitter.com/OEnZOj6lss— colleen⁷ 💜 (@colleenplus7) November 30, 2020
Those Big TV Appearances Really Helped!
prevnext
I would like to thank the two amazing TV host @JKCorden and @jimmyfallon who continuously support @BTS_twt. They both help them to achieved what they have now by giving them the exposure they deserved in national tv. Thank you @latelateshow and @FallonTonight for supporting #BTS! pic.twitter.com/LJWNSTARIQ— ᴮᴱ WHISPER 🦋⁷ (@Whisper1204) November 30, 2020
What a Big Year!
prevnext
what a year @BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/q86ddX05Hq— ᴮᴱYassin₇ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) November 30, 2020
Time to Celebrate!
prevnext
little celebration!! @BTS_twt #LifeGoesOn1onHot100 #BTS #BTSWorldDomination pic.twitter.com/fTlWONdDJq— circa⁷☄️ (@circadraws) November 30, 2020
Teamwork!
prevnext
Teamwork makes the dream work. 💜✨
#1 and #3!!!
They’ve come so far!! I’m so proud to be ARMY. 💜@BTS_twt #BTS #LifeGoesOn1onHot100 #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/LtTpsloQ8D— ᴮᴱDear Moon⁷🌛 (@DearMoon246) November 30, 2020
Taking Over the World!
prevnext
BTS IS TAKING OVER THE WORLD 😍 #BTS #btsbillboard @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/LCpXXz4Gpp— ♔ Rachel Chiu⁷ ♔ (@chiuviews) November 30, 2020
Christmas Came Early!
prev
Waking up this morning & seeing what @BTS_twt have achieved!! Reading the emotion filled tweets of fellow armies. 😭Christmas came early this year!!💜💜💜💜💜💜💜#LifeGoesOnNo1BB100 #MusicTranscendsLanguage#BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/O1WOM8pnuw— You'reNeverTooOld ᴮᴱ ⁷ 💥⟭⟬ 💜⟬⟭ #VintageArmy🇦🇺 (@leabla67) November 30, 2020