Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Poster Released

Bungo Stray Dogs has been away from the spotlight for some years now, but the series has a comeback on the horizon. If you did not know, the anime's fourth season is in the works, and it is slated to go live next year. Of course, that means fans are eager for whatever updates they can get on the show, and they just got a big one courtesy of a season four poster.

As you can see below, Bungo Stray Dogs returned to center stage this week with a brand-new look at season four. A full poster for the comeback was posted online, and it showcases a slew of familiar faces. And as the fall season moves forward, fans can expect more updates from Studio Bones ahead of season four's launch.

For those who aren't quite caught up on Bungo Stray Dogs, season four has been in the works since season three wrapped in June 2019. In the interim, the franchise has been busy with several spin-off titles including a live-action movie. Now, season four is at the front of the line when it comes to production, so anyone needing to catch up with Atsushi Nakajima has a few months to binge whatever episodes they need.

Want to know more about Bungo Stray Dogs? You can read up on the series' official synopsis here: "Having been kicked out of the orphanage, a despairing young man by the name of Atsushi Nakajima rescues a strange man from a suicide attempt--Osamu Dazai. Turns out that Dazai is part of an armed-detective agency staffed by individuals whose supernatural powers take on a literary bent!"

