By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Poster

By the Grace of the Gods is gearing up to return for the second season of its anime, and to celebrate fans have been given the release date for the new season along with a new poster showing off some of the new characters! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Roy and Ririnra's original light novel series was one of the few new anime that actually made it out during the chaotic 2020 anime year, and it made some major waves with fans thanks to the quiet approach it had towards the Isekai subgenre. Now it won't be too much longer until we get new episodes.

By the Grace of the Gods previously announced Season 2 would be airing during the Winter 2023 anime season, but the newest update has thankfully confirmed that the new episodes will be kicking off on January 8th. To celebrate the confirmation of the new season's premiere date, By the Grace of the Gods has dropped a new poster for the episodes along with detailing more of the new characters and cast members that fans will get to see in the new season:

How to Watch By the Grace of the Gods Season 2

Takeyuki Tanase returns to direct By the Grace of the Gods for Season 2 at Maho Film, but there's a new writer at the helm with Yuka Yamada taking over duties from Kazuyuki Fudeyasu for the new episodes. Joining the cast for Season 2 are the likes of Yuiko Tatsumi as Miyabi, Makoto Yasumura as Serge, Junya Enoki as Dorche, Risa Kubota as Carla, Sakura Nakamura as Calum, Hiro Shimono as Tony, Kenichi Suzumura as Pioro, Daisuke Hirakawa as Prenance, Tetsu Inada as Worgan, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Tekun, Takuya Eguchi as Fernobelia, Akira Ishida as Caulkin, and Manami Numakura as Robelia.

Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season as it airs in Japan next year, and you can catch up with the first season of By the Grace of the Gods there as well. They tease it as such, "Only 39 years into a life full of bad luck, Ryoma Takebayashi passes away in his sleep! Taking pity on him, three divine beings show compassion by reincarnating him as a young boy to a magical, new world. Now he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma decides to set out with his new friends on a journey to use his power to help others."

