Cancelled Shonen Jump Series’ Creator Returns Next Year With a New Manga

Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time after serializing several iconic series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. Even after so many decades, the magazine continues to stay on top with several hit series that redefine modern Shonen, including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. It’s also worth noting that among the 23 manga series in history that have sold more than 100 million copies, at least 12 of them were serialized in WSJ. While some series like Dragon Ball engrave their mark in history, several other shows that were considered classics end up eventually being forgotten by readers. However, the number of successful series in the magazine is significantly less than the underrated ones or the ones that were axed due to low popularity.

Star of Beethoven by Morihiro Hayashi is one such series that debuted in February this year and failed to gather readers or even receive praise from critics. The manga was eventually axed in June 2025, but according to @WSJ_manga on X, the creator will soon be returning with another manga in the Winter 2026 issue of the Jump GIGA magazine. The creator will only release a one-shot, and the details are unknown, including the release date of the issue. GIGA usually shares a release date about a month before a new issue drops, so we can expect more information in November or December. Although there hasn’t been any confirmation if Hayashi will continue a serialized manga, on the bright side, the artist has at least begun working on more one-shots after a huge setback before he eventually returns to the magazine.

What Is the Plot of Star of Beethoven?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story centers around Chiro Yaso, a piano prodigy who stopped playing two years ago after miserably failing a competition. However, his life turns upside down when he meets a mysterious man at a convenience store who was speaking in German and expressing excitement over being alive. Chiro is baffled to learn that the man is claiming to be Beethoven, one of the most renowned composers and pianists of all time, who died in 1827. Of course, Chiro doesn’t believe the man, but he is still forced to hang out with him and listen to his story.

Beethoven is unable to process that not only did he die around two hundred years ago, but he has somehow woken up in Japan. He also learns about Chiro’s struggles and the trauma that keeps him from reaching his true potential. The legendary pianist reignites the passion for the instrument that Chiro has long since forgotten. After the legendary pianist becomes his mentor, Chiro soon makes his return to the world of classical music and embarks on a quest to etch his name in history just like Beethoven did. The manga released only 20 chapters before getting canceled, which are available to read on the official app of Manga Plus.

