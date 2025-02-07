Shonen Jump Hypes Next Big Music Manga Since Your Lie in April

Covers of B no Seisen is one of the many new manga to join the Weekly Shonen Jump line-up. The series has no official English-translated title and not much is known about it, but Shueisha and Shonen Jump are confident enough with the series to have it grace the cover of the 11/2025 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Issue 11/2025 will be released on February 10, yet the cover has already been revealed. The cover features a young man playing the piano, with the spirit of Beethoven hovering behind him like a Stand Ability from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The young man appears to be a piano prodigy and will be the star of B no Seisen.

The protagonist for B no Seisen has wild hair, similar to the main characters from Yu-Gi-Oh. What little of the plot is revealed is that it stars a piano player who is staging his comeback and wants to return to the spotlight. It’s not specified if the series will have supernatural abilities or superpowers or if the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine cover is just a metaphoric depiction of the protagonist playing the piano. It’s possible that the protagonist may not be literally summoning the spirit of Beethoven but may be allegorically channeling him as he plays the piano.

Can B no Seisen be the next Your Lie in April?

It’s notoriously difficult to convey music on pure visual media like comics and manga. Without a way for readers to hear the music within the story, artists have to come up with alternative solutions to convey sound and music. Readers wouldn’t feel anything if they only saw characters holding instruments in a panel, it wouldn’t express the scene properly. Instead, writers and artists have to figure out a way to visualize the music for the pathos to come through.

Your Lie in April was a music-focused Kodansha manga that earned raves for how it visualized the music. Anime News Network even reported how One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda was jealous of the work Naoshi Arakawa’s Your Lie in April, believing the series does an excellent job expressing music.

Since Your Lie in April ended, a few piano-based manga series have attempted to take its place. PPPPPP was another recent manga series about a piano player that ran from 2021 to 2023. The series was also a Weekly Shonen Jump manga about a pianist attempting to upstage his more successful siblings before his mother died within a year. The piano-focused baton has now been passed over to B no Seisen, with more info about the series to be revealed when the first chapter comes out.

