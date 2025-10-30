Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms a Surprise Winter 2026 Return Before Season 3

Even though the Jujutsu Kaisen manga concluded over a year ago, fans always have new projects to look out for. Fans have been anticipating the third season since December 2023, and now the release date is closer than ever. Winter 2026 will be an exciting season for Jujutsu Kaisen fans since the anime will return to adapt the Culling Game, one of the series’ most intense arcs ever. According to @WSJ_manga on X, in order to commemorate the upcoming season, Jujutsu Kaisen will be on the cover of the Jump GIGA magazine’s Winter 2026 issue. Aside from 2025, when GIGA’s Winter issue was out in January, the magazine usually releases it in December last week. If Jump GIGA maintains its usual schedule, we will likely get the special illustration before the Season 3 premiere.

Creator Gege Akutami will draw a new cover for fans, featuring some of the most beloved characters, likely including those who will play crucial roles in the Culling Game Arc. The series has only appeared in GIGA four times, usually to promote the anime or the manga, depending on the timeline. The last time JJK got a feature in the magazine was in Summer 2024, right around the same time the manga was reaching its conclusion. GIGA covers are always well-loved among fans, who are all looking forward to another special illustration by the series’ creator.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Feature Some of the Most Intense Fights So Far

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The situation of the Jujutsu world will never be the same after the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc, since not only the sorcerers but also countless civilians have been victims of Kenjaku’s evil plans. After Satoru Gojo got sealed inside the Prison Realm, the sorcerers were overpowered by Mahito and the other disaster curses. Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Jujutsu High and a special-grade sorcerer just like Satoru Gojo, makes his debut in the main story right after the fight had ended in Shibuya. However, the second season ends on a major cliffhanger about Yuta vowing to kill Yuji Itadori, who is already bearing the burden of the lives lost because of Sukuna.

According to the trailer, the upcoming Season 3 will feature the duo’s intense battle, but things aren’t as simple as they look. Before the Culling Game, the series will feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident in Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs. While both arcs are quite intense, the battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku in the second-to-last arc features some of the most thrilling fights in the series.

Kenjaku’s horrifying goal will be revealed in the upcoming season, which will explain why he needed to get rid of Satoru Gojo before putting his plan into motion. Along with Yuta Okkotsu and Yuki Tsukumo joining the sorcerers’ side, the series will introduce several new characters, both enemies and allies alike. Additionally, the Culling Game will also set up the final arc of the series as Ryomen Sukuna’s devious plan comes to light.

