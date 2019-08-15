Cannon Busters Is Now On Netflix

If you’re looking for a brand new anime series to binge, may we recommend the recently released franchise of Cannon Busters? The series, which follows the characters of Philly the Kid and S.A.M. as they navigate through a dystopian, albeit technologically advanced world. The series is now available on Netflix and is described by the creator as “The Wizard of Oz meets Hidden Fortress with a dash of Escaflowne + Hip Hop and classic RPGS — all rolled into one ride of fun, suspense, action & wackiness”. What are you waiting for?

Netflix has recently made a serious effort with jumping into the world of anime and Cannon Busters is one of the biggest offerings that the streaming service has to compete with the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, and the numerous other streaming services that are attempting to jump on the “anime train”. This month, Netflix is also looking to add anime such as Carole & Tuesday and Hero Mask Part II.

Recently, Netflix really turned heads of anime fans with the revelation that they had acquired the streaming rights for Neon Genesis Evangelion, one of the most legendary anime franchises focusing on mecha. Though the reception they’ve received has been both good and bad, with the bad mostly due to the changes that the streaming service made to the series overall, this hasn’t stopped Netflix from developing entirely new anime series or acquiring pre-existing franchises into their already vast catalogue of series.

While a second season of Cannon Busters has yet to be confirmed, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out on the franchise’s reception to see if Netflix will “pull the trigger” in revisiting the world created by LeSean Thomas!

Cannon Busters was originally created as a comic book series by LeSean Thomas, and published through Devil’s Due in 2004. Thomas himself originally started a Kickstarter campaign in order to attempt to bring the comic series to life as an animated series in 2014, though was eventually picked up to series by Netflix, where it was ordered for a twelve episode season and has just premiered on the streaming service.

Netflix’s description of the series reads as such: “The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”