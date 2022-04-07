Cardcaptor Sakura Hypes 25th Anniversary with Brand-New Poster

Cardcaptor Sakura is known as one of the greatest shojo series to ever come from Japan, so it puts things lightly to say the series is popular. Plenty of fans view the magical series the same way they see Sailor Moon, after all. This year will put Cardcaptor Sakura in the spotlight as the anime is celebrating a major milestone, so the show felt it was time to share a special poster with fans to get everyone excited.

This month marks the anime’s 25th anniversary if you can believe it. Cardcaptor Sakura hit televisions for the first time in April 1998 in Japan. The main series ran for two years before a sequel followed with Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card. And to mark the major milestone, the anime has put out some new art of its heroine.

As you can see above, Sakura is shown in her iconic pink outfit with a hat to match. The young girl, who is seen in elementary school at this point, is donning a blush school dress with a white petticoat. The look wraps up with some thigh-high boots, and as always, Clow is next to Sakura with his wings spread out to the sides.

This iteration of Cardcaptor Sakura is considered the most classic, and fans are loving the throwback. After all, every anime has to start somewhere, and it’s nice to see Sakura’s origins homaged even after nearly three decades.

If you have never had the pleasure of watching Cardcaptor Sakura, you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll right now. You can read up on its official synopsis below for more details on the magical girl series:

“Ten-year-old Sakura lives a pretty normal life with her older brother, Toya, and widowed father, Fujitaka. Or she did, until the day she returned home from school to discover a glowing book in her father’s study. After opening the book and releasing the cards within, Sakura is tasked with collecting each of these magical cards, while trying to live the life of a normal fourth grader. In the monumental task of collecting all the cards, Sakura must rely on her friends and family, and decide what she finds most important in life.”

What do you think of this special new poster? What would you like to see Cardcaptor Sakura do in the future?