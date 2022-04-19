Cardcaptor Sakura Launches New Home Decor Collection

Cardcaptor Sakura is more than 20 years old now, and some of its earliest fans have kids the same age as its heroine. Still, the magical series continues to inspire fans new and old with its aesthetic. In fact, that is why millennial fans are shelling out serious cash in the name of the Clow. A home decor line inspired by Cardcaptor Sakura is here, and it will let older fans celebrate their fandom in the cutest way possible.

The collection just went live in Japan courtesy of UselessUse laboratory. The brand, which focuses on home goods, teamed up with CLAMP to bring Sakura and her aesthetic into homes all over the world. So if you are looking for cute vases or even a lamp, this line has what you need.

For a little over $100 USD, you can buy a round lamp from the line that is based on Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card. The orb is printed with a design inspired by Sakura’s costume in the sequel. And thanks to its mosaic pattern, the lamp looks absolutely gorgeous in low light.

The collection also includes a jewelry box based on Cardcaptor Sakura that comes complete with a cherry blossom design. The anime also inspired a set of drinking glasses and a flower dome. All of these items will run fans under $60 USD, so you can pick which pieces fit your home. Currently, the entire collection is available for pre-order through April 27th, and the items will begin shipping out starting this August.

