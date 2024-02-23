The Jetsons Come to Jellystone in Our Exclusive Clip From Season 3

The third season of Jellystone, the latest Warner Animation/Hanna-Barbera project to feature characters like Yogi Bear and Captain Caveman, hit Max today. The series, which opens up the H-B world in the same way Warners did with Scoob! a few years back, also features appearances from characters like El Kabong and, as of this week, The Jetsons. That's right! The first family of the 21st Century are here, and they're getting a visit from Yogi, Captain Caveman, and El Kabong. Max has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the episode.

In the episode, titled "Meet the Jetsons," Yogi, Captain Caveman, and El Kabong travel to the future to prevent a robot apocalypse! But is Rosie responsible for it...?

When the show got announced a lot of people had some comments about the art style. But, once Jellystone hit the streamer, it was a social media love fest because of the humor on display and wild premises for episodes. In some comments to Variety, the producer thanked Warner Bros. for taking a chance on this and getting to explore more hijinks in this world.

"It's been great to dip back into the vast world of Hanna-Barbera characters," producer C.H. Greenblatt wrote in a statement back when the show was announced. "Fans can expect more silly adventures from their favorite Jellystone citizens—whether that's flying to the moon, pretending to be a sea monster to get everyone off the beach, trying to get arrested to go to a swanky jail, or overcoming other wacky obstacles."

This isn't the first time a Jetsons story has centered on time-travel; in the feature film The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones, the stone-aged family changed places with the Jetsons, creating a culture-shock comedy and setting up the two crews as friends by the end. At the time, both had seen a huge resurgence in popularity, with The Jetsons getting dozens of new episodes in syndication during the 1980s, while Flintstone Kids and a similar syndication package for old episodes put those characters back in front of kids. The two have often been played as companion pieces.

The Jetsons originally ran for 24 episodes in the early 1960s, but was revived in 1985, and got 51 new episodes, bringing it to a total of 85. There was also a theatrical movie in 1990.