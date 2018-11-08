‘Castlevania’ Showrunner Adi Shankar Shares Big Season 3 Goals

Castlevania is two seasons in, and the series sits as one of Netflix’s top original titles. With a third season on the way, expectations for the anime are higher than ever before, and it seems the show’s team is plenty ready to meet them.

Over on Twitter, fans got a little taste of what the team behind Castlevania hopes to do with its third season. Showrunner Adi Shankar shared a slew of thanks after the anime was renewed for a third season, and he made sure to preview what’s to come.

“You saw what we can do with Season 2, you’ve called us the greatest video game adaptation of all time. Mark my words —- With Season 3 we’re going after that EMMY,” the producer stressed.

“We have artists from all over the world who love working on this show. Who work around the clock to fuse their passion into each and every frame,” he continued before adding: “They do this because they u know that video games aren’t just for kids. Cartoons aren’t just for children. It’s an art form of immense sophistication. We are here to stake that claim.”

So far, there are very few details out about Castlevania season three, but fans have high hopes for the show’s next steps. The anime put out an extended season two last month before Halloween rolled in, and it was met with glowing reviews. Castlevania proved it could do world building just as well as action sequences. The introduction of newcomers like Carmilla helped raise the stakes of the show’s already tense war, and season three promises to elevate Dracula’s crusade even higher. So, if the Emmys were ever going to eye an anime, Castlevania‘s third season better be on the judges’ radar.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix‘s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.