Castlevania Director Shares Season 3 Sneak Peek

While a released date for the the third season of Netflix’s Castlevania has yet to be released to blood thirsty fans, the director of the series has revealed that the upcoming installments may be closer to hitting the streaming service closer than we think! Samuel Deets, director of the critically acclaimed series, recently shared a new image from the ninth episode of the third season, hinting that the upcoming Castlevania story arc is inching ever closer to fans looking to re-enter the world of Dracula, Alucard, and the Belmont Clan.

The Director of Castlevania shared a new image of Sypha, the magic wielding third member of the vampire slaying protagonists, hinting that the “mixing” of episode nine has just been completed and wanted to celebrate the occasion with some photos of the series itself and the team responsible for making it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Me and @AdamDeats just finished mixing the ENORMOUS episode 9 of season 3!! So proud of our amazing team, WE DID IT!! And so glad @AleReyn0s0 could join us! Enjoy some sneak peak photos from the mix. 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/8Z1vE7FRXn — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) November 2, 2019

The third season is definitely going to have some surprises up its sleeve, as for folks that have been following the series know, the second season ended with Trevor Belmont and company managing to kill Dracula. With the three going their separate ways, it’s clear that a new enemy will have to emerge with the upcoming episodes, most likely attempting to bring the vampire king back to life.

Are you excited for the upcoming third season of Castlevania? What was your favorite moment from the series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Castlevania!

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”