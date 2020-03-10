Castlevania Artist Reveals New Artwork For Season 3

Castlevania’s third season took us to wild new locations and even explored supernatural landscapes that we never expected to see, and one artist behind some of these has decided to share some original art work from the series via their Twitter Account! Concept artist Sylvain Sarrailh recently shared a number of the environments that were used for the first season, which acted as a springboard to the world of Trevor Belmont, Dracula, and the other creatures of the night that make up the long running video game franchise turned anime!

The anime series has adapted the video games it was based on somewhat loosely, taking characters from Castlevania 3 for the Nintendo Entertainment System as well as spin-offs such as Castlevania: Curse of Darkness for the Playstation 2 and Xbox, and mashing them together to create a critically acclaimed anime! Characters such as Trevor, Alucard, Sypha, Saint Germain, Carmilla, and Isaac to name a few each have their own unique histories in the long running, vampire hunting franchise, putting some new twists on some old favorites!

Sylvain Sarrailh shared a number of environments that were a part of the first season of Castlevania, showing off some of the locales where our favorite vampire slayers first met one another in their pursuit to bring down the lord of the undead who had raised an undead army to eradicate mankind following the death of his wife:

Castlevania Season 3 is available on Netflix, here are few backgrounds I did for the first season (2017, Frederator Studios/ Powerhouse Animation Studios) pic.twitter.com/spiuOSiTm8 — Tohad (@sylvainsarrailh) March 5, 2020

Each season of Castlevania has managed to blend amazing artwork for the anime world via both its environments and characters, merging them together to create some fantastic visuals via Powerhouse Animation. The third season has definitely taken things up a notch, exploring interesting locales that are completely new to the series across the board, bringing some serious character developments alongside it.

A fourth season has yet to be confirmed for Castlevania, but based on the critical reception, and being ranked as one of the top ten series for Netflix, we’re crossing our fingers that it will be announced sooner rather than later!

What do you think of these stunning set pieces for Castlevania? What was your favorite locale featured in the popular Netflix series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vampire hunting!