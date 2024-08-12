Castlevania: Nocturne Director Gives Update on Season 2 Status

Castlevania: Nocturne is now in development on Season 2 of the animated series with Netflix, and one of the directors behind it all has offered fans a new update as they work through the final stretch. Castlevania: Nocturne made its debut last year to further expand on the animated Castlevania universe developed by Adi Shankar and Netflix before. The original four season series ended its story, and this next major entry moved the franchise hundreds of years in the future to focus on a new generation of Belmont as he takes on his own demonic opponent. It was such a hit that Season 2 was quickly confirmed to be in the works.

While there have been very few updates on Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, director Samuel Deats took to social media to rally for support from fans to help the team behind the season push “through the very tail end of Castlevania Nocturne season 2’s animation.” Noting it’s the final stretch for the animation team, it’s likely that it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the new episodes confirming a release window or date.

https://x.com/SamuelDeats/status/1822814571976970558

What Is Castlevania: Nocturne?

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is now in the works, but concrete release details have yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication. It will feature a returning staff and cast from the first season, so you can catch up with everything that’s happened so far with the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. You can check out the original Castlevania series with Netflix as well in the meantime since there’s still plenty of opportunity while we wait for the new episodes.

Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley served as showrunners (with Bradley also serving duties as the Creator/Writer), Sam and Adam Deats served as directors, and Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation produced the series for Netflix. They tease the first season of Castlevania: Nocturne as such:

“France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”