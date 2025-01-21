Castlevania: Nocturne Creators Hint At Anticipated Future Video Game Storyline In Season 3

While Castlevania: Nocturne takes place three hundred years after the events that saw Trevor Belmont and Sypha fighting against the forces of darkness, the sequel series did have one major element bridging the two series together. Alucard, the son of Dracula, was able to make a comeback to aid Richter Belmont and his allies thanks to his own immortality. With the second season recently hitting Netflix, fans, and the creators themselves, are wondering if Nocturne will receive a season three. Should the supernatural series continue, a beloved storyline might be hitting the small screen from the video games.

In an interview with outlet Collider, Castlevania: Nocturne directors Adam and Sam Deats discussed the second season and what they hope to do in the Belmont universe’s future. To start, Adam Deats hinted at the supernatural locale’s bigger universe at large, “You know, the Castlevania universe is a big place. Lots of places to go with it. There are definitely things that Sam and I would like to do, for sure. I think that we would like to do a Season 3, but there are a lot of things that could be done and places we could go. So who can say? I don’t know. The Netflix gods and the audience need to define that for us and help us figure out where we’re going next.”

Symphony of The Nocturne

Samuel Deats took the chance to confirm that the pair would love to tackle Symphony of The Night in the animated series, and even went so far as to state that they laid the foundation for it, “Certainly, we have tried to set the stage for and have always wanted to do a Symphony of the Night adaptation. But, as Adam said, there is a broad universe in Castlevania. This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to the question mark in between seasons. When the second season of the original series came out, there was a couple-month lull where we were just waiting to find out if we were going to keep going with the series. Same thing happened after Season 4. There was interest in continuing Castlevania, but there was a question mark about it then, as well. I think there’s still a lot of confidence in the franchise as a whole, so we’ll see how things play out over the coming weeks. Regardless, I think there’s still a lot of love and a lot of places to go with the series that I think fans would love to see.”

What is Symphony Of The Night?

For those who might need an introduction, or refresher, to Castlevania: Symphony of The Night, the video game is often considered to be one of, if not the, best entries in the franchise. Placing players into the shoes of Alucard, the original PlayStation game saw Richter Belmont controlled by an evil priest. The villainous Shaft was attempting to destroy the Belmont Clan while also looking for a way to once again bring Dracula back from the dead.

Many of Castlevania: Nocturne’s characters do have a role to play in Symphony Of The Night, so it’s easy to understand how this storyline could be the focal point for a potential third season. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to confirm what the future of the supernatural animated series is following its second two arrival.

