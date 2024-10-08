Jeff Goldblum’s Brand New Show Has Already Been Cancelled by Netflix

Kaos has already been canceled at Netflix. Yes, Jeff Goldblum‘s latest show is closing up shop on the streamer and fans are more than a little bit shocked by the news. Variety confirmed that Kaos will not be getting a Season 2. With talent like Goldblum involved, it seemed like at least a second go-around was a lock. But, now viewers will be left to wonder what happened to Zeus and Prometheus after all the comedy of Season 1. Kaos only released eight episodes as a part of that first salvo. Writer Charlie Covell’s latest work will just have to sit there without the conclusion hinted at after the premiere season.

The Netflix series also starred Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Janet McTeer as Hera, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Leila Farzad as Ariadne, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, Misia Butler as Caeneus, Mat Fraser as Daedalus, Stanley Townsend as Minos, Billie Piper as Cassandra, Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachesis, Cathy Tyson as Alecto and others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeff Goldblum in Kaos.

When the news started to make the rounds, Eurydice actress Aurora Perrineau posted some initial thoughts on Instagram. She ended up deleting the letter to the fans thanking them for their support. Emotionally, it’s never easy to say goodbye to a project that you’ve sunken so much work into over this amount of time. Check out what Perrineau had to say right here down below!

KAOS Says Goodbye After 1 Season



Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Netflix’s KAOS

“Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try…. When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all – every flaw, everything,” she wrote. “For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I’ve also found myself proud of me, and that is something I’ve struggled with.”

“When I got cast, I couldn’t believe that someone SAW me,” Perrineau added. “A girl who’s not only a minority but also a survivor of SA – and you’re telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective.”

“As the journey continued, I started to learn about the absolutely amazing talent involved – as if Charlie wasn’t enough. Then I learned of our directors, Georgi [Banks-Davies] and Runyararo [Mapfumo],” the actor continued. “It continued with our incredible cast; there are far too many to mention, but I have to acknowledge the three who have become life-long friends, family and lifelines while we drifted through Spain for months: Misia [Butler], Nabhaan [Rizwan] and Killian [Scott].

She mused, “Our beautiful HMU department, wardrobe department, Sister, Netflix, our production team and our entire crew – every single person involved was a heavy hitter. And there I was, sitting and wondering how? Why me? And the answer I often got back was: why not you? Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic – something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me. Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life.”

Are you sad about Kaos calling it quits? Check out all the pop culture conversation at @ComicBook on social media!