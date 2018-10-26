‘Castlevania’ Season 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix

Adi Shankar and Netflix‘s gothic anime series based on Konami’s famous Castlevania video game franchise was a huge hit when it first landed on Netflix last year, but fans have been anxious to see more since then.

Now the wait is over as Season 2 of Castlevania is now streaming on Netflix.

Fans have been hooked to this anime series ever since it premiered, but the first season provided more of a taste test than anything. It was a self contained story within four episodes, which could have served as an animated film if edited together, but the promise of its narrative sparked tons of fans’ imaginations.

The second season of the series double the episode order, and gives fans eight episodes to chew on. The extra time is welcome due to all of the new characters introduced this time around. Immediately following the events of the first season, in the wake of Dracula’s army’s attack on Wallachia, the second season makes things a bit more complicated this time around.

With Dracula officially declaring war on humanity, this leads to the greater introduction of Dracula’s generals and all of the inner politics it comes with. Not only that, Simon, Alucard, and Sypha now must head to the Belmont estate in order to figure out how to deal with the looming threat.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix‘s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such,

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”