Castlevania Season 4 Sets Blu-ray Release Date in New Promo

Castlevania will soon be getting its own home media release for the fourth and final season, and Viz Media is hyping up the release of the season's Blu-ray with a special new promo! Castlevania has been not only one of the most successful releases for Netflix as a whole, but has been one of the most successful video game adaptations of the last few years. The animated series provided fans with a new take on Konami's classic video game series, and the fourth and final season ended a major era for the franchise not too long ago.

The Blu-ray for Castlevania: The Complete Fourth Season will be hitting shelves (thanks to Viz Media) beginning on July 19th, and to hype up fans for its upcoming release, Viz Media has shared a special new promo for the season showcasing a bit of what fans loved so much about the grand finale. Capitalizing on several years of work and build up over the course of the seasons, the final season went out with such a bang that fans will definitely want to bring this one home. Check out the new promo below:

Uncertainty and chaos arise in Wallachia as factions clash. Who can be trusted? 🧛‍♂️



Castlevania: The Complete Fourth Season releases July 19, 2022 on Blu-Ray. pic.twitter.com/XgqqfeTlZ9 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 27, 2022

If you're curious about what to expect from Castlevania's fourth and final season, Viz Media teases it as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times." ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed Castlevania's final outing as well during its initial release and spoke of it as such (You can read the full review here for more):

"Amid the blood and guts, Castlevania takes the opportunity to dive into what it means to be a creature of the night and/or a vampire, which allows for some interesting character development that gives something for fans to mull over in the final moments. Fans of the series will definitely find themselves surprised at where some of their favorite characters end up and which battles actually take place following the build-up of Season 3. It's a tight, action-packed affair that potentially could have used one less episode to bring everything to a close."

If you wanted to catch up with Castlevania's four season run before the new Blu-ray release hits later this Summer, you can now find the entire animated series streaming with Netflix.