Castlevania Writer Says Season 4 Is "On"

Castlevania kept fans on the hook for season three way longer than anyone expected. The show has become one of Netflix's most popular original series, and it is widely considered the best video game adaptation to date. Of course, anime audiences love the show in equal measure thanks to its gorgeous artwork from Powerhouse Animation, and writer Warren Ellis brings something unique to the show. And according to him, it seems things are looking food at Netflix for a fourth season.

Recently, Ellis posted an update for fans on his personal website, and it was there the writer said the Castlevania had a call with Netflix the other day. The chat was schedule to discuss the turnout of the show's third season, and Ellis revealed Castlevania went above and beyond all expectations with its most recent release.

"We had our Netflix call about the 28-day data on CASTLEVANIA Season 3 last week. And, because Netflix data is protected, I can’t actually tell you all the exact numbers. What I can say is that season 3’s popularity was an order of magnitude over that of season 2, and season 2 was popular enough to get us season 3. It turns out season 3 did, really, shockingly well. Shows tend to show a little attrition in the third season, and it was, quote, “unusual” to see the audience actually rise by a multiple factor," the writer shared.

(Photo: Netflix)

"Season three was in the Netflix Top 10 — not for animation, not for tv, but for all Netflix content — for a week or two in 40 countries. That was huge."

Of course, fans were curious whether a fourth season had been approved by Netflix given the show's success, and Ellis made sure to give an answer. The writer says the team is "on for season 4", so fans can finally rejoice. Thankfully, the team behind Castlevania doesn't expect the upcoming season to be delayed by the ongoing pandemic, so season four may debut quicker than the show's current season.

Do you want a fourth season to come from Castlevania's latest outing? What do you want to seee from such a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.