Chainsaw Man Releases Season Finale Trailer: Watch

Chainsaw Man is gearing up to release the final episode of its debut season run, and the series has dropped the first look at what to expect from the big finale with a new trailer! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new anime of 2022, and thankfully the series' debut season has been meeting that high amount of fan hype with some excellent episodes thus far. But now it's rounding out the final arc of its first slate of episodes with an intense new battle featuring many more devils, Fiends, and more not seen in action until the final episodes.

Episode 12 of Chainsaw Man will be bringing the Katana Man arc to an end, and as teased by Denji and Power's training in the few episodes leading into the finale, the two of them are now ready for an even tougher fight ahead. This not only includes Denji himself going one on one against Katana Man, but updates on all of the other fights such as Aki's struggle against the Ghost Devil as seen at the end of the penultimate episode. Check out the trailer for Chainsaw Man's season finale below:

What to Know for Chainsaw Man's Season Finale

Chainsaw Man's first season will end with Episode 12 releasing on Tuesday, December 27th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after its initial launch overseas, and you can currently check out the previous 11 episodes with the service as well. There's yet to be any word on whether or not the anime will continue with a second season so far, but you can be ready for it with the anime's run so far!

Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man's anime run as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

