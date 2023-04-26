Chainsaw Man Star Says Their Family Is Being Harassed by Fans

It is no secret that Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest IPs in anime right now. After its manga blew up under creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, it took little time for Studio MAPPA to adapt the series. Chainsaw Man season 1 was an inevitable hit, so you can imagine what kind of pressure was put on its stars. And now, the lead actor behind Chainsaw Man says even their family is being approached now because of their fame.

The update comes from Ryan Colt Levy, the voice of Denji in Chainsaw Man's English dub. The actor-write shared a post with followers admitting some fans were harassing their family in hopes of meeting Levy, and that is in no way shape or form okay to do. Like, ever.







"It's come to my knowledge that some fans are reaching out to members of my family in order to try & connect with me more," Levy shared. "This is really not ok. Please don't do this."

Of course, Levy's note is entirely understandable. Their work as a professional begins and ends there. The actor's presence online should not tie back to their real life unless Levy has consented to it. But sadly, it seems some fans have taken their parasocial ties with the Chainsaw Man too far.

It stands repeating that fans should never harass any talent online let alone their family members. Hopefully, Levy won't have to worry about this situation moving forward. It is upsetting to know a boundary like this even needed to be set, but sometimes, things are better safe than sorry.

This update from Levy is just one of several incidents to spark conversation within the voice-acting community this year. Of course, one of the most troubling issues to upset the fandom came from Genshin Impact more than a month ago. If you will recall, the anime and gaming fandom rallied together after reports went live that voice actor Elliot Gindi was inappropriately interacting with fans. The actor, who played Tighnari in Genshin Impact, was eventually fired and replaced in-game. Now, Zachary Gordon is overseeing the role, and their work as Tighnari was made public in the last update of Genshin Impact.

