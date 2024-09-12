Chainsaw Man Stars Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi File for Divorce

New reports from Japan have confirmed one of Chainsaw Man's most famous couples is separating. Earlier this year, the anime fandom cheered as Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi tied the knot. The actors saw their relationship bloom in 2023 when they joined Chainsaw Man's stage play as Makima and Kishibe respectively. But less than a month after their wedding, the two stars are calling it quits.

The report comes from Oricon, a popular Japanese publication that covered Hirano's wedding to Taniguchi months ago. At this latest report says, the couple is pursuing a divorce as their lawyers filed the needed paperwork this week. Hirano and Taniguchi are approaching the divorce mutually; However, speculation is now running rampant about the divorce as Shukan Bunshun reported police were involved with this divorce due to domestic violence.

The Story of This Chainsaw Man Romance

With Oricon, it was told by Hirano's camp that not all the headlines published about the divorce were true. The actress assured fans she will address the divorce when the time calls, but for now, Hirano is focusing on getting her legal affairs in order. After all, it takes time for a divorce to get approval, and we're sure Hirano did not see this end coming for her marriage.

For those unfamiliar with the actress, Hirano not only played Makima in the Chainsaw Man stage play, but she is a popular voice actress in anime. She is known best for voicing Haruhi Suzumiya as she originated the role in 2006. Hirano, who debuted in 1998, has a vibrant career in voice work and music. Most recently, Hirano got to work on One Piece as she joined the legendary series as Vegapunk Lilith.

As for Taniguchi, the actor is known best for his ties to Kamen Rider. The actor played Nagare Tatsumi in Kyukyu Sentai GoGoGive as well as Kamen Rider Amazon Alpha and Kamen Rider Falchion. Back in 2023, Taniguchi took his work to the stage as he brought Kishibe to life in Chainsaw Man, and it was there the actor met Hirano.

What Is Next for Chainsaw Man?

Chainsaw Man hasn't shared any plans to continue its stage play with a sequel, but if such plans are in the works, this divorce could complicate things. For now, fans will have to wait and see what the production does. In the meantime, the Chainsaw Man manga is around to keep you busy. Series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is working on the manga's second half as new chapters drop weekly. So if you want to brush up on the manga, you can find it on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

And of course, the Chainsaw Man anime is making waves. The show premiered in October 2022 to great buzz, and MAPPA Studios expanded Denji's reach to new heights. Right now, the anime is being worked on behind the scenes courtesy of its first film. Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc was announced in December 2023, and the movie will be set right after season one.

