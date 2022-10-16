Chainsaw Man Cosplay Celebrates Anime's Premiere With Makima

Chainsaw Man has had the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall, and it's hard to argue against this thanks to an awesome cosplay celebrating the anime's premiere with Makima! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has reached the kind of worldwide acclaim that's really hard to describe. It's managed a very far reach due to the strength of its manga alone, and thus now the series is getting ready to hit a whole new wave of fans thanks to the debut of the anime's first episode. But it's only getting started.

While she was very involved with Chainsaw Man's opening, it wasn't until the end of the anime's premiere that fans were introduced to Makima for the first real time. It's clear that Denji will have a very close and intimate connection with her, but it won't be until future episodes that fans get to see it all play out. Highlighting Makima's intense presence that we will see in play in the coming episodes, artist @min_mmu on Instagram has perfectly brought the fan favorite to life with intense cosplay! Check it out:

Directed by Ryu Nakayama for studio MAPPA, Chainsaw Man features Hiroshi Seko handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer. The cast for the series includes Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, Fairouz Ai as Power, Shiori Izawa as Pochita, Mariya Ise as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai, Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe, Maaya Uchida as Angel Devil, Natsuki Hanae as Shark Fiend, Yuya Uchida as Violence Fiend, Saori Goto as Spider Devil, Yo Taichi as Akane Sawatari, and Daiki Hamano as Katana Man.

Chainsaw Man will be running for 12 episodes overall for its first season (with a new ending theme accompanying each episode), and as for what to expect, Crunchyroll hypes the new anime as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

