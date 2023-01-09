Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Power's Best Look

Chainsaw Man really took off with fans in the past year thanks to the success of the anime adaptation's debut last Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is reminding fans why it was such a hit by showing off one of Power's best makeovers in the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans thanks to the introduction to characters like Denji and Power, but this was even truer when they made their debut in the anime. Taking these characters to a whole new level, fans are anxiously waiting to see the characters making their return in future episodes.

Chainsaw Man fans were especially big fan of how Power was brought to life in the anime as fans saw her dynamic with Denji. But she really started to make an impact the more they began to work on the same team during their training, and it was here that she took on the very memorable "smart" makeover together with Denji. The two of them put on glasses to prove how smart their new tactics were, and now artist @miruqi has brought this look to life through some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

What to Know For Chainsaw Man Season 2

Chainsaw Man wrapped up its run for the first season last Fall, but unfortunately has yet to confirm whether or not a second season is already in the works. Fans are assuming this is the case given the huge response to the anime's debut, and some of the big teases for a second season in the finale's final moments, but until a second season is confirmed we'll just have to wait. Thankfully, that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

