Chainsaw Man Confirms Finale Rumors with New Promo

Chainsaw Man has become an unexpected hit with fans, but readers should know better than to assume a series will run on forever. Not every manga can last as long as One Piece, and that is sadly true for Chainsaw Man. After all, the manga put out a new chapter this past weekend, and it was there fans learned the series is ready to enter its endgame.

The update came with the ma manga's latest release. Fans were treated to an intense chapter, and the publication included a tease regarding Chainsaw Man's ending. The blurb says the series will enter its "final stage" next week, so fans should start bracing themselves now.

(Photo: Kodansha)

There is no word on when exactly the final chapter of Chainsaw Man will go live. For now, fans only know creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is looking into ending the manga soon. That could mean the series will end before 2021 comes around, but that is not guaranteed.

If you want to catch up on Chainsaw Man, you can read the manga through Viz Media either in print or online. The series debuted back in December 2018 under Shonen Jump, and Fujimoto was still riding a high from their work on Fire Punch. So far, the manga has put out nine volumes, and it delights in its gory psychological horror. You can also check out the series' official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!"

HT - ANN