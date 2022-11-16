Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Menace of Makima

Chainsaw Man has roared its way this fall anime season, with the first episodes introducing us to the often tragic, often hilarious world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. Since the Shonen protagonist merged with his trusty canine, Pochita, and inherited the power of the Chainsaw Devil, he has found himself under the watchful eye of Makima, the head of the devil-hunting division that clearly has some secrets up her sleeves. Now, one fan has leaned into the sinister undertones of Denji's "frenemy".

For anime fans, not many questions have been answered when it comes to Makima, her goals, and her true desires that have her recruiting the likes of the Chainsaw Devil, the Blood Fiend, and the human monster hunter known as Aki. While fans that have read the manga know all about Makima's ultimate plan, the head devil hunter has been absent from the second chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga, leaving fans to wonder when she will appear following the shocking conclusion of Denji's first full story. In the second part of the series, we've been introduced to a new protagonist in Asa Mitaka, a high schooler who struck a bargain with the War Devil, and has a serious grudge with Denji.

Makima Devil

Instagram Cosplayer Felvelial shared this new take on Chainsaw Man's Makima, using some stylish effects to hint at the menace that was bubbling beneath the surface as she plays her devil hunters like a woman who is moving pieces across a chess board:

If you haven't gotten into the action of Chainsaw Man as of yet, here's how Crunchyroll describes the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA:

"Denji has a simple dream-to live a happy and peaceful life, spending time with a girl he likes. This is a far cry from reality, however, as Denji is forced by the yakuza into killing devils in order to pay off his crushing debts."

Chainsaw Man's first season won't be revealing all of Makima's secrets before it draws to a close, as the MAPPA production is set to have a dozen installments before Denji takes a bow. While a second season hasn't been confirmed, MAPPA has stated in the past that they're looking to adapt all the works of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and based on Denji's popularity, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see a new season eventually released.