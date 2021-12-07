Chainsaw Man Creator Shares Update on the Manga’s Return

Though many never saw it coming, Chainsaw Man has flown up the ranks to become one of the biggest manga series out there. Now, MAPPA plans to bring the dark tale to life with an anime, so it is no surprise to see how hyped fans are about the show. Even creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is amped, but these days, the artist is more worried about his current schedule. And now, he has given fans a much-needed update on Chainsaw Man part two.

The update comes from Twitter after pages like WSJ_manga got a hold of Fujimoto’s latest interview. He spoke with Kono Manga ga Sugoi, and it was there Fujimoto said he’s focusing on a one-shot right now rather than Chainsaw Man.

The interview confirms Fujimoto is still penning pieces of Chainsaw Man‘s new part, but it has not taken over his life. The story is far from complete, and in the meantime, Fujimoto is keeping himself sharp by working on one-shots and anthologies. While some might be upset by this update, most fans are happy to see Fujimoto working on the things he wants, and it isn’t so bad to take a break from things.

After all, it is hard to see beyond yourself or a story when you are in the middle of it. By removing himself from Chainsaw Man, Fujimoto is gaining a better view of it from the outside. This can only bring good things to fans, and that isn’t even considering Fujimoto’s schedule. The artist may be busy, but he isn’t letting Chainsaw Man‘s popularity rush him. Though it will take longer in the end, fans would rather wait for part two than be given a rushed follow-up any day of the week.

For now, fans will have to see where Fujimoto’s schedule takes him, but Chainsaw Man will likely keep part two hidden for a while. Its anime is about to become the big focus, so the manga might launch its comeback once season one ends. So if that is the case, well – part two might wait in the wings until 2023 rolls in.

Have you checked out Chainsaw Man just yet? What do you want to see from the story’s second part? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.