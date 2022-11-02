Chainsaw Man Just Adapted One of Power's Raunchiest Scenes

Chainsaw Man has been ripping and tearing through the series' first season, and the newest episode of the series is gearing up for one of Denji and Power's raunchiest scenes in the anime yet! Introducing fans to its strange main hero Denji, the first few episodes of the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series have demonstrated that despite everyone else around him fighting for much higher ideals, he has no grand ambition on the same level. For Denji, all he really wants to do is live a good life, eat some good food, and maybe get to get closer with a woman before he dies.

This smaller yet hilarious dream made Denji that much more interesting compared to many of the other heroes to come out of Shueisha's various Jump action series, but at the same time, he fought with the same kind of ferocity as those other heroes as this smaller dream means quite a lot to him. Following his intense fight with the Bat Devil in the previous episode, and even more intense fight against the Leech Devil in order to save Power in the newest episode, Denji now has a real chance at touching some chest.

(Photo: MAPPA)

What Happens in Chainsaw Man Episode 4?

Episode 4 of Chainsaw Man picks up right after Denji was able to defeat the Bat Devil, and he and Power are left worse for wear. Soon after another devil known as the Leech Devil appears and attacks the two of them, but Denji fights as hard as he can to protect Power because of the promise she made to him that would allow him to touch her chest. Once the two are clear from this situation thanks to a last minute save, Power ends up warming up to Denji because he not only saved her then but covered for the fact that she just tried to kill him.

Thus as Episode 4 comes to an end, Power reveals that she will hold up their deal. Noting that she wasn't going to at first, but due to Denji helping her out so much she will allow him to squeeze her bosom three times for everything he's done. The episode comes to an end as Denji realizes that this is the real deal, and now he will get even closer to making his own "grand" desire come true.

How are you liking Denji and Power's dynamic in Chainsaw Man's anime so far?