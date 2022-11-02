Chainsaw Man Finally Brings Aki's Best Technique to the Screen

The latest episode of Chainsaw Man is as brutal as its previous installments, with the battle against the Bat Devil already having ended but a new dangerous devil waiting in the wings. With Denji and Power reeling from episode three's brawl, the fourth episode shows off Aki's abilities for the first time, proving why the human has become such an effective Devil Hunter under Makima's employ. If you were wondering just what Aki's powers are, we have a good breakdown of the devil hunter's skills for you.

Unlike Denji, who struck a bargain with Pochita to transform himself into a Devil, or Power, who is the Blood Fiend who hates both humans and devils alike, Aki has had to take a dangerous path in order to keep up with the devils that are threatening humanity on a regular basis. For this episode, in particular, Aki showed off the bargain that he struck with the "Fox Devil", with the Devil Hunter offering a part of himself in order to rely on the supernatural being's powers. Luckily for Denji and Power, the Fox Devil is a force unto itself who was able to defeat the Leech Devil with one bit, separating the villain's head from its body in one fell swoop.

Chainsaw Man: Aki Can Do What Now?

Twitter User AsakuraAkii shared the pivotal moment that put Aki's contract with the Fox Devil on display, as the supernatural force sprung from nowhere to eliminate the Leech Devil and thus save both Denji and Power, who were still recovering following their battle against the Bat Devil:

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the Fox Devil isn't the only devil that Aki has struck a bargain with and these bargains are sure to play a major role in the anime adaptation's future. On top of the devils that are at his disposal, Aki is a talented swordsman, who will normally only rely on his supernatural abilities if his back is against the wall. Now that the Devil Hunter is sharing the same roof with both Denji and Power, he has a whole new set of problems to deal with outside of devil hunting.

What did you think of Aki's power unleashed in Chainsaw Man's latest episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.