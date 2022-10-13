Chainsaw Man: What is the Zombie Devil?

Chainsaw Man's first episode showed anime viewers just how bad Denji's life truly is, as the bloody protagonist tried to find a normal life while grappling with the debt that was left for him by his deceased father. While the episode showed us how Denji teamed up with Pochita to take down lower-level devils such as the "Tomato Devil", the story changed with the Zombie Devil's arrival. With the Zombie Devil sporting quite a horrific appearance, here's everything you need to know about the main first villain of the series.

To start, Denji's world is an interesting one when it comes to its devils, with each supernatural being gaining strength based on how much humanity fears them. While a Tomato Devil might not be that large thanks in part to humanity having no fear for the red fruit, a Zombie Devil looks as threatening as the fictional monsters that it arose from, though much larger than the undead that populated properties such as Night of the Living Dead and The Walking Dead. The arrival of this nefarious supernatural force was a blessing in disguise to Denji as it caused his fusion with Pochita and thus introduced the Chainsaw Man to the series for the first time.

The Zombie Devil, like many other devils that interact with humanity in this world, can strike bargains with those looking for more power of the supernatural variety. Of course, this power comes with a price as once you strike a bargain with the Zombie Devil, you become a mindless zombie that is at its beck and call. While this devil isn't exactly a powerhouse when it comes to its own strength, it can create an endless string of followers should they agree to its deal.

Denji comes into contact with the Zombie Devil thanks to the Yakuza striking a deal with the supernatural entity, with the newly made zombies agreeing to kill as many Devil Hunters as they could, including the Shonen protagonist and his trusty dog, Pochita. Luckily, the Chainsaw Man is able to tear through both the Zombie Devil and its minions, meaning that not only has Denji unlocked a great new power, but he's also killed those who were keeping him in debt.

