Chainsaw Man Producer Breaks Down the Anime's Production Schedule

Chainsaw Man is revving up as the anime is getting ready to premiere later this Fall, and the producer behind the series has broken down the anime's production schedule leading into its big debut. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest projects ever, and thus all eyes have been on the anime adaptation to see if it can stick the landing. Studio MAPPA has been fairly quiet about the production of the series so far, but now that the anime is so close to its premiere, now these details are starting to come to light.

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation has had a much different kind of production for Studio MAPPA as it was explained that the series has been moving forward without a traditional production committee. While MAPPA had been quiet about the series' development since it was originally announced, Studio MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka and Makoto Kimura opened up about the series' production during a special panel at Crunchyroll Expo earlier this year (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance) and shared some more details about its schedule.

(Photo: MAPPA)

First Otsuka explained that while there were some troubles during the series' development due to COVID and other unforeseen complications, but production is moving steadily towards its October premiere. Kimura explained that it was important to MAPPA to produce the series without a committee and approach it independently. He explained that while the team is very excited to see what will come of the adaptation, there is also a sense of nervousness that won't settle until fans are able to see it and react to it in the process.

But all the while during production, MAPPA is also looking to how to promote certain elements and produce merchandise as it's an independent production overall. Thankfully, the series seems like it's on track for its full launch this October. Chainsaw Man has yet to see an official release date for the adaptation, but it will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its debut in Japan. Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer.

How are you feeling about Chainsaw Man's anime so far? What are you most excited to see when the series premieres this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!