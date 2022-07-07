Chainsaw Man Creator Is Very Involved With Anime's Production

Chainsaw Man's anime is currently working towards a release some time later this year, and the team at MAPPA explained that the original series creator is actually very involved with the production for the series. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series wrapped up its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a couple of years ago, but it was announced that the franchise would be living on with its debut anime adaptation. Fans have unfortunately seen very little of the new anime in motion since it was announced, but the team at MAPPA is hard at work in order to get the series just right.

Taking the stage during Anime Expo this year to update fans on how Chainsaw Man's anime is progressing (of which ComicBook.com was in the audience), executive director and management director at MAPPA Makoto Kimura opened up about how involved Fujimoto is with the anime's adaptation. As he explained, Fujimoto is working very closely with MAPPA in every part of the anime's production. This went as far as even the earliest stages of bringing it to life such as casting, planning, and music for the new series as well.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Kimura explained that Fujimoto's direct and close involvement was important because they want to capture as much of the manga's original vision as possible. This includes keeping as much gore and blood in the series as there was seen in the manga, and as they explain it, MAPPA themselves actually approached Shueisha with the request of bringing the manga to life in anime. Noting how much each of them liked the series on shelves, they got together as a group and moved forward with the pitch to Shueisha to get the project.

In fact the writer behind the series, Hiroshi Seko, revealed that they are intended to keep as many of those major moments from the manga as possible, and thus writing for the adaptation can be tough to get everything they want to see in the final production. So it seems like Chainsaw Man's anime has been in very good hands so far, and when it does finally release there's a good chance it will meet everything fans have expected of it.

