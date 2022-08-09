Ukraine Ministry of Defense Rallies Troops with Help From Chainsaw Man

The war between Ukraine and Russia has yet to end as millions of lives hang in the power struggle's balance. It seems like the world has come to Ukraine's side as the nation is putting it all on the line to defend its sovereignty. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been sent military aid from around the globe, and now, it seems Chainsaw Man is the latest thing lifting spirits at the Ministry of Defense in Ukraine.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Ukraine's defense ministry posted a special piece of artwork to highlight recent victories against Russia. As you can see below, the art borrows from Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit manga as Chainsaw Man is turned into someone who favors rockets.

Today #HIMARS has a Ukrainian heart beating inside of it. Today #HIMARS wears Ukrainian military uniform. pic.twitter.com/XmuXZ5HSoj — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 31, 2022

"Today, HIMARS has a Ukrainian heart beating inside of it. Today, HIMARS wears Ukrainian military uniform," the ministry's post reads.

As you can see above, the tailored artwork turns Chainsaw Man into HIMARS Man given his new artillery. For those who are unaware, HIMARS stands for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. This state-of-the-art technology allows for incredibly precise rocket launches against targets that few other machines can match. In recent deals, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense was able to negotiate with America as well as other nations to get more HIMARS units. Recent counts suggest the nation has more than 15 units in operation.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Hypes Next Casting and Theme Song Announcements | Chainsaw Man Producer Hopes Studio Can Adapt Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Releases New Trailer: Watch

Clearly, Chainsaw Man has reached a new level of popularity to be used like this on Twitter, and tens of thousands have shared the post online. Fujimoto has not commented on the situation nor has Shueisha, the publisher behind the artist's manga. Currently, the publisher is busy overseeing the manga's comeback as Fujimoto resumed work on Chainsaw Man this summer. And as October nears, the series is set to debut its long-awaited anime under Studio MAPPA.

Are you excited for Chainsaw Man to make its television debut? Have you checked out its manga already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.