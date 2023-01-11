Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Takes the Cast Bowling

Chainsaw Man's first season really took over the world when the anime finally debuted this past Fall, and one cosplay group has gone viral for tapping into the anime's wild opening theme by actually taking all of the characters out bowling! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series kicked off with a bang as its wild opening introduced fans to its world by tapping into the series creator's love of movies with all sorts of fun Easter Eggs and references. One of these saw the central cast going bowling, and Aki seemed like he was the best at it.

As it turns out, Aki just might be as bad as the rest of them according to a hilarious group of cosplay artists led by @sakkumi on Instagram. Going viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if the cast of Chainsaw Man actually went bowling like they do in the anime's opening, and it ends up with a much more explosive result than one might expect. It's certainly a tease for what kind of fun we might get in Season 2 of the series! Check it out below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man's First Season

Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm whether or not a second season will be happening just yet, but the first season was such a mega hit that one seems very likely in the next couple of years. But that means there's plenty of time to catch up with the series to see what all the fuss is about, and you can now find Chainsaw Man's first season streaming exclusively (with both subtitles and an English dub) on Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

Which Chainsaw Man character do you think would be the best bowler? Which character do you think you could beat in a game? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!