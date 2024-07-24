Chainsaw Man Proves Pochita’s Power With a Deadly Cliffhanger

Chainsaw Man fans are waiting for Denji’s animated return thanks to the upcoming first movie of the franchise, Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc. Luckily, despite the potentially long wait, said anime fans can continue to follow Denji on a near-weekly basis via the bloody manga series. While the series has always prided itself on delivering buckets of blood and viscera, the Chainsaw Devil has taken things up a notch in the latest installment. As Denji struggles with the latest of many traumatic events that have surrounded him since becoming the Chainsaw Man, recent events have seen Pochita at seemingly his strongest to date.

If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s chapter, Chapter 172, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. In Chapter 171, manga readers witnessed a new government devil division labeled “Special Division 5”. In one fell swoop, Denji was able to tear apart this new team in the blink of an eye. The last time that we saw Denji completely lose control and harness the full power of the Chainsaw Devil was thanks to the death of Power, so seeing Nayuta’s death has raised him to the same level understandably.

Chainsaw Man Unleashed

On top of eliminating Special Division 5, Denji also took out members of Special Division 6 in a bloody display. In one of Denji’s most terrifying moments to date, the Chainsaw Devil is shown at full strength surrounded by the heads of devils that were sent his way. While the fight against both the Japanese government and the Chainsaw Man Church is far from over, this might be the strongest that we have ever seen the Chainsaw Devil.

https://x.com/Chainsawpedia/status/1815764807003386261

https://x.com/DenjiUnleashed/status/1815768125583020348

While we aren’t one hundred percent sure whether Nayuta is deceased, the fact that her head was rotating on a sushi conveyor belt leaves one to believe that not even the Control Devil can bounce back from this one. With Famine helping both Denji and Asa to be stronger than ever by facilitating humanity’s fear of the Chainsaw Devil and War Devil, there might be no way to bring Denji back from this reign of destruction.

@EVComedy