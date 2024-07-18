Chainsaw Man Introduces Its New Elite Devil Squad

Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation will take the silver screen by storm for its next foray in animation as Studio MAPPA is hard at work on Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. Luckily, for fans that have been missing Denji and his fellow devils in animation, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto continues to churn out new chapters of the manga. At the end of Chainsaw Man Chapter 170, Denji witnessed a scene that completely shattered the anime protagonist’s world and sent him into a rage spiral. Luckily for the Chainsaw Devil, it appears as though he will have an outlet for his anger as a new Devil Squad has hit the scene.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 171, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. When the previous manga chapter came to an end, Denji was face-to-face with the decapitated head of Nayuta. The current Control Devil, who was created following the death of Makima, was kidnapped by members of the Chainsaw Man Church and seemingly killed to cause Denji to once again transform into his devil form. Unfortunately for the Church, they were quite successful as the Chainsaw Devil has immediately leapt into his strongest transformation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chainsaw Man’s Special Division 5 Makes Landfall

While the Devils of this special division haven’t had the chance to show off their powers yet, their appearances are some of the creepiest in the series so far. Here’s how the head of Special Division 5 breaks down the motley crew’s next action, “This is it you guys. The special division’s big debut. Your performance today will determine whether you’ll be protected as members of public safety or put down as useless devils. Your job is to damage Chainsaw Man in any way you can. It’s fine if you can’t kill him. If you can keep him from leaving, you’ll receive your due recognition. Survive and I’ll personally treat you to as much booze and sushi as you want.”

New Devil Characters don’t look half bad pic.twitter.com/6SUlndo2iv — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) July 16, 2024

For those hoping to see these events animated, anime fans will unfortunately have to wait for quite some time. It could be years before we hit the events of recent chapters, though rest assured, they’re sure to send shockwaves throughout the anime world.

Want to see how Denji deals with this latest team of deadly devils? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Chainsaw Devil.